Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Has $336,000 Holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 35,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. SpiderRock Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $668,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 62,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $396,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $2,405,000.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSEARCA PHYS opened at $22.48 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.63 and a 200-day moving average of $20.80. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $22.91.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Company Profile

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

