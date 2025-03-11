Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Invests $209,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYG. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,403,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,578,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354,443 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,161,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,122,000 after buying an additional 122,184 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,634,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,827,000 after buying an additional 58,372 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,542,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,663,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,984,000 after acquiring an additional 222,550 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 3.8 %

NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $80.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.27. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $68.48 and a 12-month high of $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.27 and a beta of 1.07.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

