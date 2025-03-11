Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 952.6% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 72.1% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. 14.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Stock Performance

SNY stock opened at $59.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.22 and a 1 year high of $60.21. The company has a market cap of $150.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SNY

About Sanofi

(Free Report)

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.