Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC Sells 328 Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC reduced its holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,066 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Boise Cascade in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 23.9% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 378 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boise Cascade by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Boise Cascade by 254.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Boise Cascade by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boise Cascade Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:BCC opened at $99.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Boise Cascade has a 12-month low of $97.21 and a 12-month high of $155.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 1.67.

Boise Cascade Announces Dividend

Boise Cascade ( NYSE:BCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 17.04% and a net margin of 5.60%. Equities research analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boise Cascade

In other news, Director Kristopher J. Matula sold 553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total value of $57,047.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,292.84. The trade was a 4.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey Robert Strom sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total value of $450,945.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 38,026 shares in the company, valued at $3,810,585.46. The trade was a 10.58 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Boise Cascade from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $157.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.50.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine shop lumber and appearance grade boards.

