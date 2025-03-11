SoundView Advisors Inc. Buys New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

SoundView Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 96,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,971,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 21.4% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 241.9% in the fourth quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,507,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,758,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 2.6 %

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $453.90 and a 1-year high of $563.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $547.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $539.06.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

