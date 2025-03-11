SoundView Advisors Inc. Invests $370,000 in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF comprises about 0.2% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,925,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,095,000 after acquiring an additional 167,861 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,512,000 after purchasing an additional 21,351 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,027,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,106,000 after purchasing an additional 7,925 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 864,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,060,000 after purchasing an additional 70,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,522,000.

Shares of JMST opened at $50.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.82. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1-year low of $50.53 and a 1-year high of $50.97.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1277 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

