SoundView Advisors Inc. Takes $6.68 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE)

SoundView Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 (NASDAQ:VONE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 25,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,684,000. Vanguard Russell 1000 makes up 2.8% of SoundView Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. SoundView Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Russell 1000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 31.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 1.0% in the third quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Curi RMB Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 by 112.7% in the third quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 during the third quarter valued at $209,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VONE opened at $254.42 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $271.61 and its 200-day moving average is $266.69. Vanguard Russell 1000 has a 52 week low of $224.66 and a 52 week high of $279.48.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Dividend Announcement

Vanguard Russell 1000 Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.8477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 ETF (VONE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of the 1000 largest US companies. VONE was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.