Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTC:SCBS)

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.

Southern Community Bancshares Stock Performance

SCBS remained flat at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Southern Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50.

About Southern Community Bancshares

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in northern Alabama. It accepts checking, saving, money market, individual retirement accounts, certificates of deposit, Christmas club, and kids club savings accounts.

