Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (OTC:SCBS)

Southern Community Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:SCBS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 10th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0938 per share on Friday, April 4th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st.
Southern Community Bancshares Stock Performance
SCBS remained flat at $18.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. Southern Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $18.00 and a 1 year high of $19.50.
About Southern Community Bancshares
