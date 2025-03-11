Sowell Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 32,144 Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 237.3% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CALF stock opened at $37.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.20.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Company Profile

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

