Sowell Financial Services LLC Lowers Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Sowell Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,034 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,654 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Shell by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,463 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Shell by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Shell by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 29,560 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Shell by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,125,284 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $206,116,000 after purchasing an additional 46,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in Shell by 266.1% during the 4th quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 122,030 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,645,000 after buying an additional 88,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHEL opened at $66.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $203.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.35. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $60.15 and a fifty-two week high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The energy company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.54). Shell had a return on equity of 12.75% and a net margin of 5.57%. Analysts forecast that Shell plc will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.716 per share. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. Shell’s payout ratio is 56.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised Shell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.50 to $79.80 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Shell from $82.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded Shell from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Shell from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.11.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

