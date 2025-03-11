Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 946 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Olin were worth $874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Olin by 24.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,452,708 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $165,661,000 after purchasing an additional 685,710 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Olin by 6.4% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 8,838,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $424,095,000 after buying an additional 531,330 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 544,814 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,140,000 after buying an additional 225,930 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,779,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Olin by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,073,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after acquiring an additional 172,768 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OLN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Olin from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler cut shares of Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Olin from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Olin from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Olin Price Performance

NYSE OLN opened at $24.13 on Tuesday. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $22.98 and a 12-month high of $60.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 26.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Olin had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 5.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Olin announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 45% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Olin

In related news, CEO Kenneth Todd Lane acquired 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $203,435.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at $203,435. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

