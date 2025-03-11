Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes $1.54 Million Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 15,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,544,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 32.5% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 339.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 350.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CALM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of Cal-Maine Foods in a research report on Thursday, March 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ CALM opened at $87.37 on Tuesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $116.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.06 and its 200 day moving average is $92.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80 and a beta of -0.12.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 7th. The basic materials company reported $4.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $954.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.50 million. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s revenue was up 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cal-Maine Foods news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.97, for a total value of $88,965.73. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,702,427.17. This represents a 1.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.45% of the company’s stock.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, free-range, pasture-raised, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, and 4Grain brand names.

