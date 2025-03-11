Sowell Financial Services LLC Takes Position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,312,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,038,687 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $99,557,000 after acquiring an additional 159,803 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,229,416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $501,501,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 61,897 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,610 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 202.4% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $964,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 271,626 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,174,000 after acquiring an additional 20,310 shares in the last quarter. 71.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

LYB opened at $76.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $72.21 and a 12-month high of $107.02.

LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 129.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LyondellBasell Industries

In other news, Director Robin W.T. Buchanan acquired 5,000 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.06 per share, for a total transaction of $380,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,382,390.50. The trade was a 37.95 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LYB. StockNews.com downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $86.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.25.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

