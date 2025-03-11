SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Increased by Briaud Financial Planning Inc

Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 256,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 25.3% of Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Briaud Financial Planning Inc owned about 0.09% of SPDR Gold Shares worth $62,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clarus Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Kellett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 7,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $266.04 on Tuesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $198.94 and a one year high of $272.32. The stock has a market cap of $79.97 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.53.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.