SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX) Stock Position Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 481,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,195 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.18% of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF worth $23,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPYX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYX opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a twelve month low of $40.31 and a twelve month high of $50.35.

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

