Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $73.05 and last traded at $73.38, with a volume of 59843 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Spectrum Brands from $114.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.43.

Spectrum Brands Stock Down 1.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.61.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.11. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 6.44% and a net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 46.19%.

Institutional Trading of Spectrum Brands

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvey Partners LLC bought a new stake in Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,837,000. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 320,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,052,000 after acquiring an additional 197,263 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $16,606,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 403.9% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 233,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,754,000 after acquiring an additional 187,400 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Spectrum Brands by 2,541.2% in the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 148,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after acquiring an additional 143,068 shares in the last quarter.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products and home essentials company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific regions. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, PowerXL, Emeril Legasse, Copper Chef, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington brand.

