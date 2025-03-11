Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Sphere Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SPHR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.38.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Macquarie cut their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Guggenheim cut their target price on Sphere Entertainment from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Sphere Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “sell” rating on shares of Sphere Entertainment in a research note on Monday, March 3rd.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Sphere Entertainment
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sphere Entertainment
Sphere Entertainment Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:SPHR opened at $32.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Sphere Entertainment has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $50.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.70.
Sphere Entertainment Company Profile
Sphere Entertainment Co engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball and hockey, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports and wrestling in its venues, including The Garden, Hulu Theater, Radio City Music Hall, and the Beacon Theatre in New York City; and The Chicago Theatre.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sphere Entertainment
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- How to Protect Your Portfolio When Inflation Is Rising
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 3 Tech Stocks Defying Sector Weakness and Thriving in 2025
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Despite Challenges Novo Nordisk Plans to Crush GLP-1 Competitors
Receive News & Ratings for Sphere Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sphere Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.