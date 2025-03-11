Sprinklr (CXM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share and revenue of $200.59 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sprinklr Price Performance

NYSE CXM opened at $8.19 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.80. Sprinklr has a 12 month low of $6.91 and a 12 month high of $14.32.

Get Sprinklr alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CXM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sprinklr from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.50 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Sprinklr from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.13.

Sprinklr Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sprinklr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprinklr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.