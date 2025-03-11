Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.38.

SPRB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $2.00) on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citizens Jmp cut shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 1.2 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ:SPRB opened at $0.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.45. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $0.34 and a 12 month high of $5.53.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Spruce Biosciences stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 288,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.70% of Spruce Biosciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

