SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys New Position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 278,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,189,000. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF accounts for 1.8% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned approximately 1.94% of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF by 119.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

OUSM stock opened at $42.87 on Tuesday. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF has a one year low of $39.55 and a one year high of $47.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. The company has a market capitalization of $892.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.02.

About ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Small-Cap Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks weighted for exposure to quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality factors. OUSM was launched on Dec 30, 2016 and is managed by ALPS.

