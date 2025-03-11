SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Buys Shares of 171,000 Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 171,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,706,000. Dell Technologies comprises approximately 3.0% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.7% during the third quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 8.0% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.1% during the third quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 2,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 2,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its position in Dell Technologies by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $90.33 on Tuesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.93 and a 1-year high of $179.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $109.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.68. The company has a market capitalization of $63.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 33.76%.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $87,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,600. The trade was a 2.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 499,045 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.73, for a total value of $59,750,657.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 810,657 shares in the company, valued at $97,059,962.61. The trade was a 38.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 825,662 shares of company stock valued at $100,414,453. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DELL. Barclays increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $154.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Melius Research increased their target price on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.24.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

