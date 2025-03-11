SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Increases Holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Free Report) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,091 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s holdings in Companhia Paranaense de Energia were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Stock Performance

ELPC stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.34. Companhia Paranaense de Energia has a fifty-two week low of $5.04 and a fifty-two week high of $7.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $6.01.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE:ELPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia Profile

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transformation, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers in Brazil. The company operates through Power Generation and Transmission, Power Distribution, GAS, Power Sale, and Holding and Services segments.

