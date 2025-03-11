SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $1.81 Million in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,814,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 1,100.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 4,415.6% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health by 346.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hims & Hers Health alerts:

Hims & Hers Health Stock Performance

HIMS stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.20 and a fifty-two week high of $72.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.73. The company has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.04 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Activity

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a return on equity of 10.97% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $481.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.56 million. Equities analysts predict that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael Chi sold 7,500 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,033,626. The trade was a 3.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 268,932 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $7,462,863.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,712,033.25. The trade was a 61.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 969,191 shares of company stock valued at $34,005,375 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on HIMS. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $31.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. BTIG Research began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Hims & Hers Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.23.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a telehealth consultation platform. It connects consumers to healthcare professionals, enabling them to access medical care for mental health, sexual health, dermatology and primary care. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hims & Hers Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hims & Hers Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.