SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda Invests $6.25 Million in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE)

SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 112,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,253,000. SPDR S&P Bank ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda owned 0.38% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,144,000. Amundi boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 59,496.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 17,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 17,849 shares during the period. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 364,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,193,000 after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 42,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 3,338 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $51.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.15. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 12 month low of $42.77 and a 12 month high of $63.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.25.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.