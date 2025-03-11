Staked USD0 Price Reaches $0.95 (USD0++)

Staked USD0 (USD0++) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Staked USD0 token can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001157 BTC on major exchanges. Staked USD0 has a total market capitalization of $288.58 and approximately $24.78 million worth of Staked USD0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Staked USD0 has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81,405.96 or 0.99653983 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80,730.00 or 0.98826494 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Staked USD0

Staked USD0’s launch date was May 25th, 2024. Staked USD0’s total supply is 925,260,554 tokens and its circulating supply is 305 tokens. Staked USD0’s official Twitter account is @usualmoney. Staked USD0’s official message board is usual.money/blog. The official website for Staked USD0 is usual.money.

Staked USD0 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Staked USD0 (USD0++) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Staked USD0 has a current supply of 925,418,792.87702217. The last known price of Staked USD0 is 0.94619457 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $24,181,236.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://usual.money/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Staked USD0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Staked USD0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Staked USD0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

