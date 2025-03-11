Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Buys 2,890 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 928,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up about 1.4% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.23% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $31,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GDX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 1,116.3% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,144,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967,832 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $76,065,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,425,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3,704.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,819,255 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,838,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.7 %

GDX opened at $40.51 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.91 and a 12-month high of $44.22. The stock has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.83 and a 200-day moving average of $38.66.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

