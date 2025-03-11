Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO stock opened at $515.51 on Tuesday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $453.90 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.67 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $547.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.06.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

