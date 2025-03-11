Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,773 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Caitlin John LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 371 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 169,732 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total value of $12,361,581.56. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 896,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $65,301,708.56. The trade was a 15.92 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $76.65 per share, with a total value of $191,625.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,989.95. This trade represents a 7.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE Trading Down 2.9 %

NKE opened at $76.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $68.62 and a one year high of $102.49. The company has a market cap of $112.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.09.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.15. NIKE had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 36.99%. The company had revenue of $12.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on NIKE from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.77.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NKE

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.