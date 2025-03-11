Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FMDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,229 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC grew its position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,263,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $4,296,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,069,000.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of FMDE opened at $31.24 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.13. Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $28.21 and a 1-year high of $35.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 19.79 and a beta of 0.93.

Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Mid Cap ETF (FMDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in US, mid-cap companies. Stock selection is based on computer-aided analysis, which chooses stocks belonging to the Russel Midcap Index. FMDE was launched on Dec 20, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

