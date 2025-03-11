Staley Capital Advisers Inc. Purchases 41,605 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 535,285 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,605 shares during the quarter. International Flavors & Fragrances comprises 2.0% of Staley Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. owned 0.21% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $45,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,664,250 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $478,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,629 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,489,741 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $464,926,000 after buying an additional 1,121,414 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 926,873 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $78,367,000 after buying an additional 218,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,467,517 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,102,363,000 after buying an additional 196,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances in the fourth quarter worth about $16,037,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on IFF shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE:IFF opened at $80.41 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $83.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.12. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.64 and a 1-year high of $106.77. The firm has a market cap of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.12% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.21%.

Insider Transactions at International Flavors & Fragrances

In related news, Director Kevin O’byrne acquired 6,500 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $80.44 per share, for a total transaction of $522,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,860. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

