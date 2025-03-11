Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $103.00.

SWK has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 180.5% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 112,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after purchasing an additional 72,637 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,386,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $1,287,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,062,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,107,000 after purchasing an additional 549,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 923,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,663,000 after purchasing an additional 267,723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

SWK opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. Stanley Black & Decker has a 12-month low of $77.70 and a 12-month high of $110.88. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.82, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.41 and a 200-day moving average of $92.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 1.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

