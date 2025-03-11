Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 5,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $581,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWK stock opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $85.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.25.

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.21. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 7.50%. Analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 4th. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 169.07%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $103.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

