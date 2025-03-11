State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lessened its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 303,307 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,670 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.10% of State Street worth $29,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Taika Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $385,000. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 5,602,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $547,636,000 after purchasing an additional 561,773 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of State Street by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 12,517 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares during the period. Davis Selected Advisers raised its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 63,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of State Street by 1,039.2% in the 4th quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 55,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 50,247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

STT opened at $86.73 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.68 and a 200-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $70.20 and a 1-year high of $103.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of State Street from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

In other news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,081,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. The trade was a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. This trade represents a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

