Stifel Nicolaus Issues Pessimistic Forecast for DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO) Stock Price

DarioHealth (NASDAQ:DRIO – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $3.50 to $2.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 198.06% from the company’s current price.
Separately, TD Cowen downgraded shares of DarioHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 29th.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DRIO. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in DarioHealth by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 29,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 13,219 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of DarioHealth by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP now owns 1,410,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 34,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DLK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of DarioHealth by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. DLK Investment Management LLC now owns 141,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 41,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.
DarioHealth Corp. operates as a digital health company in the United States, Canada, the European Union, Australia, and New Zealand. Its digital therapeutics platform and suite of solutions deliver personalized and dynamic interventions driven by data analytics and one-on-one coaching for diabetes, hypertension, weight management, musculoskeletal pain, and behavioral health.
