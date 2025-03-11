StockNews.com Begins Coverage on IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

IRIDEX Trading Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRIX opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.46 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.68. IRIDEX has a 52-week low of $1.16 and a 52-week high of $3.65.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

