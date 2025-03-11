StockNews.com Upgrades Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

Consumer Portfolio Services Stock Performance

Shares of CPSS opened at $9.11 on Friday. Consumer Portfolio Services has a 12-month low of $7.03 and a 12-month high of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 19.17, a quick ratio of 19.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52. The company has a market cap of $195.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.28.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.06). Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $105.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consumer Portfolio Services will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, VP April Crisp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $27,875.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,913.80. This trade represents a 12.68 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William B. Roberts sold 6,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $58,897.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 690,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,493,633.98. The trade was a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,293 shares of company stock worth $91,792. Corporate insiders own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services by 297.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,794 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,828 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Consumer Portfolio Services by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,335 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services by 620.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,173 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 25,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consumer Portfolio Services in the third quarter worth about $445,000. 47.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It is involved in the purchase and service of retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans.

