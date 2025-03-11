Stria Lithium (CVE:SRA) Trading Up 33.3% – Here’s What Happened

Stria Lithium Inc. (CVE:SRA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 33.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.10. 504,066 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1,046% from the average session volume of 43,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.
Stria Lithium Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.07.
Stria Lithium Company Profile
Stria Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Pontax-Lithium that includes 68 contiguous mining claims covering an area of 3,613 hectares located in the west-central Eeyou Istchee James Bay Territory in Northern Quebec.
