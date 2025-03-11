Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Financial Contrast

Summit Industrial Income REIT (OTCMKTS:SMMCF – Get Free Report) and First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Summit Industrial Income REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. First Industrial Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.78 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Summit Industrial Income REIT pays out 35.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Industrial Realty Trust pays out 81.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 12 consecutive years. First Industrial Realty Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Get Summit Industrial Income REIT alerts:

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Summit Industrial Income REIT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.8% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Industrial Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A First Industrial Realty Trust 42.94% 10.64% 5.51%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Summit Industrial Income REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Summit Industrial Income REIT N/A N/A N/A $0.59 29.50 First Industrial Realty Trust $669.64 million 11.04 $287.55 million $2.18 25.61

First Industrial Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Summit Industrial Income REIT. First Industrial Realty Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Summit Industrial Income REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Summit Industrial Income REIT and First Industrial Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Summit Industrial Income REIT 0 0 0 0 0.00 First Industrial Realty Trust 0 7 7 0 2.50

First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $58.31, suggesting a potential upside of 4.46%. Given First Industrial Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Industrial Realty Trust is more favorable than Summit Industrial Income REIT.

Summary

First Industrial Realty Trust beats Summit Industrial Income REIT on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT

(Get Free Report)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an open-ended mutual fund trust, which engages in growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial properties. Its properties are located in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia, and New Brunswick. The company was founded on November 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Markham, Canada.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains. Our portfolio and new investments are concentrated in 15 target MSAs with an emphasis on supply-constrained, coastally oriented markets. In total, we own and have under development approximately 68.5 million square feet of industrial space as of December 31, 2023.

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.