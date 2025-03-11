Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.09 EPS

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09), Zacks reports. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 6.75% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Superior Group of Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Superior Group of Companies stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.63. 50,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,674. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $11.66 and a fifty-two week high of $21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.73 million, a P/E ratio of 16.42, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.44.

Superior Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Superior Group of Companies Company Profile

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Further Reading

