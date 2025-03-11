System1 (NYSE:SST) Releases Earnings Results

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. System1 had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. System1 updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

System1 Stock Performance

Shares of SST stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. System1 has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.73.

Get System1 alerts:

System1 Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

System1, Inc provides omnichannel customer acquisition platform services through its proprietary responsive acquisition marketing platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Owned and Operated Advertising, and Partner Network.

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.