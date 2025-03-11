System1 (NYSE:SST) Releases Earnings Results

System1 (NYSE:SST – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. System1 had a negative return on equity of 68.85% and a negative net margin of 24.18%. System1 updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
System1 Stock Performance
Shares of SST stock opened at $0.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. System1 has a 12-month low of $0.42 and a 12-month high of $2.73.
System1 Company Profile
