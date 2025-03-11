Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP decreased its holdings in Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 785,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,060 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP owned about 1.67% of Tecnoglass worth $62,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Tecnoglass during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,620,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tecnoglass by 6.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Tecnoglass alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TGLS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tecnoglass in a research note on Saturday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Tecnoglass from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Tecnoglass Price Performance

Shares of TGLS opened at $65.07 on Tuesday. Tecnoglass Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.94 and a 1-year high of $86.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.73.

Tecnoglass Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Tecnoglass’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Tecnoglass’s payout ratio is 17.49%.

Tecnoglass Profile

(Free Report)

Tecnoglass Inc manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum and vinyl products for commercial and residential construction markets in Colombia, the United States, Panama, and internationally. The company provides low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tecnoglass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecnoglass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.