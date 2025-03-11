Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Holdings Increased by Edgestream Partners L.P.

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. owned 0.12% of Teladoc Health worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 313.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,219 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.8% during the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,200 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

TDOC stock opened at $8.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.27. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.76 and a 12 month high of $15.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Teladoc Health ( NYSE:TDOC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $640.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.44 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.06% and a negative net margin of 37.91%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.26.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services worldwide. The company operates through Teladoc Health Integrated Care and BetterHelp segments. The Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services, including general medical, expert medical, specialty medical, chronic condition management, and mental health, as well as enabling technologies and enterprise telehealth solutions for hospitals and health systems.

