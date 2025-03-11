Telecom Stocks To Consider – March 11th

Broadcom, ServiceNow, and AT&T are the three Telecom stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Telecom stocks are shares of companies that provide communication services such as telephone, internet, and cable services. These stocks represent investments in a key infrastructure sector and are generally characterized by steady demand, often offering reliable dividends even during economic fluctuations. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Telecom stocks within the last several days.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $8.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $192.64. 22,978,128 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,476,749. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $193.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.78 billion, a PE ratio of 156.47, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. Broadcom has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $251.88.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Shares of NOW stock traded up $26.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $810.78. 1,786,239 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,844. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,011.72 and a 200 day moving average of $985.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow has a 1 year low of $637.99 and a 1 year high of $1,198.09. The firm has a market cap of $167.02 billion, a PE ratio of 118.41, a PEG ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03.

AT&T (T)

AT&T, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

NYSE:T traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.81. 40,013,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,046,293. AT&T has a 52-week low of $15.94 and a 52-week high of $27.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.90. The firm has a market cap of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

