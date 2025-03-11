Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.96 and last traded at $6.95, with a volume of 7120 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.90.

Telia Company AB (publ) Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.98.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.07). Telia Company AB (publ) had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 7.95%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Telia Company AB will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Telia Company AB (publ) Cuts Dividend

Telia Company AB (publ) Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.0893 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Telia Company AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.94%.

(Get Free Report)

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, Estonia, and Latvia. It offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed-line services; and networking, cloud and security, mobility, enterprise mobile network, contact center, managed mobility services, collaboration solutions, enterprise telephony, Internet of Things (IoT), carrier ethernet, dedicated internet access, wavelengths, IP Transit, dark fiber, and colocation solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.