The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £366.66 ($472.07) and last traded at GBX 3,666 ($47.20), with a volume of 566439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,628 ($46.71).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.37) to GBX 4,700 ($60.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.

Get The Berkeley Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on BKG

The Berkeley Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Insider Buying and Selling at The Berkeley Group

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,736.80 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,287.54. The firm has a market cap of £3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.22.

In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.06) per share, for a total transaction of £525,000 ($675,936.66). 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Berkeley Group

(Get Free Report)

At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.

Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Berkeley Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Berkeley Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.