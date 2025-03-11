The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) Hits New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Shares of The Berkeley Group Holdings plc (LON:BKG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as £366.66 ($472.07) and last traded at GBX 3,666 ($47.20), with a volume of 566439 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,628 ($46.71).
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of The Berkeley Group from GBX 5,000 ($64.37) to GBX 4,700 ($60.51) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 5th.
In other The Berkeley Group news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.06) per share, for a total transaction of £525,000 ($675,936.66). 4.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.
At Berkeley Group we build homes and neighbourhoods across London, Birmingham and the South of England.
Our passion and purpose is to build quality homes, strengthen communities and make a positive difference to people’s lives. We use our sustained commercial success to make valuable and enduring contributions that benefit all our stakeholders.
