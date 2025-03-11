The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) COO Micheal G. Dunn Sells 96,687 Shares of Stock

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) COO Micheal G. Dunn sold 96,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $5,128,278.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 714,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,907,316.72. The trade was a 11.92 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Williams Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Williams Companies stock opened at $54.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.26. The stock has a market cap of $65.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.88 and a 52-week high of $61.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.29%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

