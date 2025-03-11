Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD) Holdings Raised by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHDFree Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,669 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC owned about 0.94% of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TPHD. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF stock opened at $37.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.51. The company has a market cap of $241.28 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.94. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $34.24 and a 1 year high of $39.66.

Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF Company Profile

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

