TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO) Director Jonathan Kraft Buys 20,000 Shares

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) Director Jonathan Kraft bought 20,000 shares of TKO Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $151.78 per share, with a total value of $3,035,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,035,600. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Kraft also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TKO Group alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, Jonathan Kraft bought 3,500 shares of TKO Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.69 per share, with a total value of $492,415.00.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:TKO opened at $141.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $153.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. TKO Group Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $79.32 and a one year high of $179.09. The company has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.89 and a beta of 1.08.

TKO Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. TKO Group’s payout ratio is 7,600.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TKO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TKO Group from $137.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective (up from $145.00) on shares of TKO Group in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of TKO Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TKO Group from $128.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TKO Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TKO Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TKO Group by 559.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 172.2% during the 4th quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of TKO Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TKO Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company. The company produces and licenses live events, television programs, and long-form and short-form content, reality series, and other filmed entertainment on digital and linear channels and via pay-per-view. It is involved in the merchandising of video games, apparel, equipment, trading cards, memorabilia, digital goods, and toys, as well as sale of travel packages and tickets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TKO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TKO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.