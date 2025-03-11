Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a 8.7% increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $15.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.

Toll Brothers Stock Performance

TOL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. 1,612,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,218. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Toll Brothers ( NYSE:TOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 14.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Toll Brothers will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Toll Brothers Company Profile



Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

