Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the construction company on Friday, April 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. This is a 8.7% increase from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.
Toll Brothers has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Toll Brothers has a payout ratio of 6.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Toll Brothers to earn $15.66 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 5.9%.
Toll Brothers Stock Performance
TOL stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $106.90. 1,612,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,425,218. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $105.36 and a 12 month high of $169.52. The company has a current ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.87.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Toll Brothers from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Toll Brothers from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $101.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.57.
Read Our Latest Research Report on TOL
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Christine Garvey sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.58, for a total transaction of $46,443.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,186 shares in the company, valued at $1,458,107.88. The trade was a 3.09 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $1,404,419.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,311.26. This represents a 35.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,622 shares of company stock valued at $1,993,880. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Toll Brothers Company Profile
Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Toll Brothers
- Growth Investing: Should You Adopt This Investing Strategy in 2022?
- NVIDIA Stock Remains Stunningly Undervalued—Here’s Why
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Oracle Stock: 5 Reasons This AI Powerhouse Is a Long-Term Buy
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- U.S. Stocks Sink, Foreign Markets Soar: 3 ETFs to Ride the Wave
Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.