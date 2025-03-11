Top Leisure Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 8th

Apollo Global Management, Trip.com Group, VICI Properties, MGM Resorts International, Pool, NetEase, and Hyatt Hotels are the seven Leisure stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Leisure stocks refer to shares of companies that operate in the leisure and recreational sectors, such as hotels, resorts, theme parks, and cruise lines. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to businesses that capitalize on discretionary consumer spending for entertainment and travel. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Leisure stocks within the last several days.

Apollo Global Management (APO)

Apollo Global Management, Inc. is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

APO traded down $2.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $132.63. 5,946,544 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,555,060. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management has a fifty-two week low of $95.11 and a fifty-two week high of $189.49.

Trip.com Group (TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets, as well as provides train, long-distance bus, and ferry tickets; travel insurance products, such as flight delay, air accident, and baggage loss coverage; and air-ticket delivery, online check-in and seat selection, express security screening, real-time flight status tracker, and airport VIP lounge services.

Shares of TCOM stock traded up $0.31 on Friday, hitting $63.83. The stock had a trading volume of 7,695,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,861,951. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $77.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.38.

VICI Properties (VICI)

VICI Properties Inc. is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

NYSE VICI traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.65. 10,922,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,461,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties has a 1 year low of $27.08 and a 1 year high of $34.29. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.49.

MGM Resorts International (MGM)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

NYSE:MGM traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $32.05. 9,372,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,181,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.18. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $30.69 and a 52 week high of $48.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.58.

Pool (POOL)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

NASDAQ:POOL traded up $7.28 on Friday, reaching $364.31. 547,389 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,736. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $342.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $355.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Pool has a 52 week low of $293.51 and a 52 week high of $422.73. The firm has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.03.

NetEase (NTES)

NetEase, Inc. engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

Shares of NTES stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,546. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.52. NetEase has a 12 month low of $75.85 and a 12 month high of $111.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61.

Hyatt Hotels (H)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

H traded down $1.17 on Friday, reaching $135.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,256,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,095. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.67. The company has a market cap of $13.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. Hyatt Hotels has a 52-week low of $128.91 and a 52-week high of $168.20.

